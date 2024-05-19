Founding Staind drummer Jon Wysocki dead at 53

Founding Staind drummer Jon Wysocki has died at the age of 53. The news was confirmed in a social media post from his current band, Nashville rockers Lydia's Castle, who wrote, "Jon Wysocki passed away surrounded by family and friends that loved him dearly. An official statement will be developed shortly."

Staind have also released a statement, saying, "We first met Jon through mutual friends in 1994. We came together with Mike, Aaron, and Johnny April in 1995 and founded Staind. The 17 years that followed were some of the best memories of our times together. From practice in Ludlow, Mass to touring around the world, Jon was integral to who we were as a band. Our hearts go out to Jon’s family, and fans around the world who loved him."

Wysocki was raised in Westfield, MA, and grew up listening to The Beatles, Kiss and Led Zeppelin, before moving on to acts like AC/DC, Judas Priest and Black Sabbath in his teens.

He played on seven of the band's eight albums before leaving during the recording of 2011's self-titled album. At the time, no reason was given for his departure – the band released a short statement simply saying, "We wish him the best, and thank him for all the years he dedicated to Staind" – but it was later revealed that Wysock's relationship with frontman Aaron Lewis had broken down completely and that the musicians were recording their parts in different locations.

"They are entitled to their opinion," he told Heavy Union, "but I did put 17 years of blood, sweat and tears into the band."

Wysocky would subsequently join Chicago alt-metal outfit Soil, but left without recording with them. Soil have also released a statement, saying, "Today we lost one of the greats. Jon Wysocki was not only a great friend, a great drummer, but a great human being. It was an honour to have him in Soil for the time we did. We had so many laughs, so many good times. You will be missed dearly. Until we meet again dear friend…"

Wysocky would go on to join arena rockers Save The World, who signed with Frontiers Records in 2019 and released their debut album, One, the following year.

No cause of death has been confirmed, although Lydia's Castle singer Tonya LeeAnne posted that Wysocky had been admitted to ICU and was receiving medical attention for issues with his liver.