Springsteen reveals solo album plans

Bruce Springsteen says he’s working on a solo album that will likely see him hit the road with the E Street Band.

And he reveals his original live plans didn’t involve his backing band, but he’s had a change of heart since the project’s gathered pace.

Springsteen tells SiriusXM (via Rolling Stone): “The project I’ve been working on is more of a solo project. It wasn’t a project I was going to probably take the band out on.

“So I said, ‘That’s going to push the band playing again until a ways in the future. It’ll be nice to get some playing in so you don’t wind up being two or three years between E Street tours.‘

“This will give us a chance to get out there and stretch our muscles a little bit.”

The Boss has outlined a 24-date road trip across North America early next year to celebrate the launch of The Ties That Bind: The River Collection where he’ll play the 1980 double album in its entirety.

Springsteen adds: “We made the box set and there was no plan to tour. Then we felt, ‘Maybe we should do a show just to raise the flag and have some fun and make it a little more exciting.‘

“I said, ‘Okay, maybe we’ll do a show in New York.’ Then that went quick to, ‘Maybe we should do a couple of shows.’ Then it turns into, ‘Maybe we should do a small series of shows, basically one-nighters, with maybe a little bit around the country.”

Jan 16: Pittsburgh Consol Energy Center, PA

Jan 19: Chicago United Center, IL

Jan 24: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jan 27: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jan 29: Washington Verizon Center, DC

Jan 31: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Feb 02: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Feb 04: Boston TV Garden, MA

Feb 08: Albany Times Union Center, NY

Feb 10: Hartford XL Center, CT

Feb 12: Philadelphia Wells fargo Center, PA

Feb 16: Sunrise BB&T Center, FL

Feb 18: Atlanta Philips Arena, GA

Feb 21: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY

Feb 23: Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena, OH

Feb 25: Buffalo First Niagara Center, NY

Feb 27: Rochester Blue Cross Arena, NY

Feb 29: St Paul Xcel Energy Center, MBN

Mar 03: Milwaukee BMO Harris Bradley Center, WI

Mar 06: St Louis Chaifetz Arena, MO

Mar 10: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Mar 13: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Mar 15: Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena, CA

Mar 17: Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena, CA