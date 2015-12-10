Springsteen reveals solo album plans

Bruce Springsteen says he’s working on a solo album that will likely see him hit the road with the E Street Band.
And he reveals his original live plans didn’t involve his backing band, but he’s had a change of heart since the project’s gathered pace.
Springsteen tells SiriusXM (via Rolling Stone): “The project I’ve been working on is more of a solo project. It wasn’t a project I was going to probably take the band out on.
“So I said, ‘That’s going to push the band playing again until a ways in the future. It’ll be nice to get some playing in so you don’t wind up being two or three years between E Street tours.‘
“This will give us a chance to get out there and stretch our muscles a little bit.”
The Boss has outlined a 24-date road trip across North America early next year to celebrate the launch of The Ties That Bind: The River Collection where he’ll play the 1980 double album in its entirety.
Springsteen adds: “We made the box set and there was no plan to tour. Then we felt, ‘Maybe we should do a show just to raise the flag and have some fun and make it a little more exciting.‘
“I said, ‘Okay, maybe we’ll do a show in New York.’ Then that went quick to, ‘Maybe we should do a couple of shows.’ Then it turns into, ‘Maybe we should do a small series of shows, basically one-nighters, with maybe a little bit around the country.”
Bruce Springsteen The River tour dates
Jan 16: Pittsburgh Consol Energy Center, PA
Jan 19: Chicago United Center, IL
Jan 24: New York Madison Square Garden, NY
Jan 27: New York Madison Square Garden, NY
Jan 29: Washington Verizon Center, DC
Jan 31: Newark Prudential Center, NJ
Feb 02: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON
Feb 04: Boston TV Garden, MA
Feb 08: Albany Times Union Center, NY
Feb 10: Hartford XL Center, CT
Feb 12: Philadelphia Wells fargo Center, PA
Feb 16: Sunrise BB&T Center, FL
Feb 18: Atlanta Philips Arena, GA
Feb 21: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY
Feb 23: Cleveland Quicken Loans Arena, OH
Feb 25: Buffalo First Niagara Center, NY
Feb 27: Rochester Blue Cross Arena, NY
Feb 29: St Paul Xcel Energy Center, MBN
Mar 03: Milwaukee BMO Harris Bradley Center, WI
Mar 06: St Louis Chaifetz Arena, MO
Mar 10: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ
Mar 13: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA
Mar 15: Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena, CA
Mar 17: Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena, CA