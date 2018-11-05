Springsteen On Broadway soundtrack set for home release

Bruce Springsteen’s 236-show run at the Walter Kerr Theatre on Broadway is to be celebrated with a home release.

It’ll arrive on December 14 via Columbia Records on 2CD, 4LP and on digital platforms and will feature complete audio from the upcoming Springsteen On Broadway Netflix release

A statement reads: “Based on his worldwide best-selling autobiography Born To Run, Springsteen On Broadway is a unique evening with Bruce, his guitar, a piano, and his very personal stories.

“On the Springsteen On Broadway soundtrack album, each of these stories appears as its own track, labeled as an ‘introduction’ to the song it precedes.”

To mark the announcement, The Boss has released an audio stream of Land Of Hope And Dreams along with a video trailer. Check them both out below.

Springsteen On Broadway will launch on Netflix globally on December 16.

Bruce Springsteen - Springsteen On Broadway

1. Growin' Up

2. My Hometown

3. My Father's House

4. The Wish

5. Thunder Road

6. The Promised Land

7. Born In The USA

8. Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out

9. Tougher Than The Rest (with Patti Scialfa)

10 Brilliant Disguise (with Patti Scialfa)

11. Long Time Comin'

12. The Ghost Of Tom Joad

13. The Rising

14. Dancing In The Dark

15. Land Of Hope And Dreams

16. Born To Run