Spiritbox's Courtney LaPlante says she is quitting music, and it's all Beyoncé's fault

Whether you're a full-time pop fan or tend to stay clear of the mainstream charts, there's one artist that usually defies all of our usual listening habits: Beyoncé.



Crowned Queen Bey by her many fans, the former Destiny Child's singer and cultural figurehead has a never-ending trove of hits that could make even the most militant of metal listeners get down for a boogie.

That's probably why Spiritbox frontwoman/scream powerhouse Courtney LaPlante is so excited about Beyoncé's new single, Break My Soul.

In the song, Beyoncé sings about the perils of being tied down to a 9 to 5 job, and how working every day for a living is, well, hard work. 'I just quit my job / I'm gonna find new drive / Damn, they work me so damn hard. Work by nine / Then off past five / And they work my nerves /That's why I cannot sleep at night.'

Reacting to the release online, as any devoted Beyoncé fan would, LaPlante writes in a tweet on June 21: ""NEW BEYONCE AHHHHHHHH", before adding: "I hereby quit my job as she tells me to in this song thank you for all the support but I quit."

Fear not though fans, LaPlante is not quitting Spiritbox, obviously. Beyoncé has power, but probably not enough power to rid us of one of the best metal vocalists to appear in recent years. And, as much as we love Queen Bey, we don't think we could stomach a LaPlante-less world.

Check out the song and tweets below:

