Soundgarden’s surviving members can finally control their own website and social media

Soundgarden’s three surviving members - guitarist Kim Thayil, bassist Ben Shepherd and drummer Matt Cameron - have been given control of their band’s website and social media pages in what they describe as “a productive first step towards healing and open dialogue” with Vicky Cornell and the Estate of Christopher Cornell.

The trio posted a statement today (June 16) to announce: “Soundgarden and Vicky Cornell, the personal representative of the Estate of Christopher Cornell, are pleased to announce that, effective June 15, 2021, they have come to a temporary agreement that will transfer the Soundgarden social media accounts and website to the band's remaining members, Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron, and Ben Shepherd and their managers, Red Light Management.

“This includes Soundgarden's website (www.soundgardenworld.com), Facebook (facebook.com/Soundgarden), Instagram (instagram.com/soundgarden), and Twitter (twitter.com/soundgarden). The agreement marks a productive first step towards healing and open dialogue, and the parties wish for the social media accounts to celebrate the Band's accomplishments and music, while continuing to honor Chris' legacy.”

The trio followed up this joint statement with a plea to fans to show respect for their late frontman’s wife and family: the two parties have been embroiled in legal squabbles since 2019 in regards to royalties and copyright matters and the rights to unreleased band recordings. While various issues remain unresolved, Thayil, Shepherd and Cameron have asked fans to show courtesy to Cornell’s loved ones as they seek to move forward together.



Hey Soundgarden friends, fans and family!

Our site is intended to celebrate the music, achievements, career and legacy of the band along with news and information about any current and future plans, including relevant solo work. We encourage our fans to share their comments, praise and criticism, but we do expect these to be appropriate, courteous and respectful to each other and to the band. We are super stoked to have our socials return to discussions and posts about being in a f***ing great ROCK BAND!! Remember the guitars, drums, vocals and volume?!!! No more comments about wives, children, exes, significant others, siblings, parents, great aunts, 2nd cousins… etc. of any of the current or former band members… get it?!! It should go without saying, to the adults in the room, that there won't be any threats, bullying or mocking of any kind, directed at anyone. Furthermore, don't post discussions or inane conspiracy theories casting blame for harm to Chris Cornell. If anybody's comments are inappropriate in these ways, they will be removed. If anybody's comments are threatening, bullying or abusive, OR if we have to remove more than one of anybody's comments, they will lose the opportunity to continue commenting on our site. We admire the character and caliber of all the fans who've supported and grown with us over the years, geez…decades!!



Keep us proud! Peace and love to our brothers and sisters!!

XO Soundgarden