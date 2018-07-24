Soundgarden: From Superunknowns to Superstars - their story, in Classic Rock, on sale now

It's hard to believe that it's been a year since the rock world lost one of its greatest voices, Soundgarden's Chris Cornell. We can take solace that Chris and his bandmates left behind an amazing body of work, so this issue we decided to celebrate their legacy.

From superunknowns to grunge godfathers, from their acrimonious split to their imperious re-formation, to their sudden, tragic end, this is the inside story of a band apart.

But that's not all...

Features

Roger Waters

At the start of the 90s, an epic concert of The Wall in Berlin was the first brick in rebuilding his career, followed by his third solo album, Amused To Death.

Reef

They exploded in the 90s, imploded in the noughties, and now they’ve fired back with a rule-breaking fifth album.

The Birth Of Glam Rock

As the 60s turned into the 70s, much of rock was getting a bit po-faced and serious. Then glam-rock put fun, flamboyance, excitement, colour and glitter back into music.

The Record Company

Meet the Grammy-nominated trio who are making some of the most commanding new noises in blues rock.

Alice In Chains

For their new album they headed back to Seattle for the first time in more than 20 years, and faced their old ghosts head-on.

Halestorm

After being coerced into playing up to their more pop-oriented side, on their new album they’ve got mad and got Vicious.

Urge Overkill

They were just another band going nowhere. Then Quentin Tarantino came calling and it all kicked off. And then it was all over. At least they enjoyed the ride.

What's on your FREE CD?

Supermassive OK

14 belting tracks from the best new bands around. Load up, tune in and rock out to Dead Man’s Whiskey, Crazy Bull, Stone Cold Killer and more.

Regular features

The Dirt

The Kinks reunite to make new album; bookies tip Led Zep for Glastonbury, and Sabbath eye Birmingham 2022 concert… Say hello to Florence Black and Black Coffee, welcome back Doro, Glass Tiger and Ultraphonix, say goodbye to Danny Kirwan, Jon Hiseman, Vinnie Paul…

Raw Power

VPI Prime Signature: In a spin about top-end turntables? Check this one out.

The Stories Behind The Songs: Garbage

A song about “out-thinking and outmanoeuvring your opponent”, I Think I’m Paranoid gave the band a Top 10 hit and a push towards a Grammy.

Q&A: Ann Wilson

The Heart singer on dead heroes, soulless music, the demon drink, music-biz sexism and sister Nancy.

Six Things You Need To Know About… Lucero

Half a dozen nuggets on these punks at heart with rock’n’roll, blues, country soul and more running through their veins.

Reviews

New albums from Alice In Chains, Halestorm, The Magpie Salute, Enuff Z’Nuff, Graham Bonnett, Doro, Dee Snider, Massive Wagons, Lizzy Borden… Reissues from Muse, Curved Air, The Pretty Things, Glenn Hughes, Eric Clapton, David Bowie, Public Image Ltd … DVDs, films and books on Muse, The Cure, David Bowie, The Slits… Live reviews of Alice In Chains, The Struts, Jeff Beck, Pearl Jam, Mott The Hoople, The Cult, The Cadillac Three, Blackberry Smoke…

Buyer’s Guide: Richard Thompson

With Fairport Convention, wife Linda and solo, the songwriter/guitarist has recorded a catalogue with a unique character.

Live Previews

Must-see gigs from Steve Earle & The Dukes, Fishbone and Massive Wagons. Plus full gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

Heavy Load: Mark Tremonti

Alter Bridge guitar slinger Mark Tremonti on crap jobs, obsessed fans, losing an appendage and having an extra one.

Issue 252 Classic Rock is on sale now at all good newsagents, and available to buy online.