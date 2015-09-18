Soulfly recruit Havok bassist Mike Leon

Soulfly have recruited Havok’s Mike Leon as their new bass player.

Leon replaces Tony Campos, who left earlier this year to join Fear Factory.

Soulfly mainman Max Cavalera says: “I’m really excited to announce that Mike Leon is going to be playing bass on our upcoming North American tour. I’m a big fan of Mike’s work and having him in Soulfly is going to bring some of the killer thrash metal vibe to the band.

“He’s a great guy and I can’t wait to be on stage tearing it up with Mike. See you in the pit.”

Leon says he’s thrilled to be hooking up with Cavalera, who he’s followed since he was a child. He adds: “It is an indescribable feeling to be joining up to shred with Soulfly. I’ve been a fan of Max and his music since I was a little kid, and to be playing with him and the guys now is truly unbelievable.

“I cannot wait to bring the ruckus on stage for all of the Tribe around the world. Rest assured that I’m going to rock extra hard for you guys.”

Soulfly’s We Sold Our Souls To Metal tour with Soilwork, Decapitated and Shattered Suns starts in Los Angeles on September 20. The tour’s second leg – with Crowbar, Incite and Shattered Sun – starts in Vegas on November 6.

Soulfly released their 10th album Archangel last month.