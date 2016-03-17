Soto unleash Weight Of The World upon the world

Soto have released a video for Weight Of The World. It’s taken from the band’s second album, Divak, the follow-up to last year’s Inside The Vertigo.

Soto the band features Soto on vocals, Edu Cominato on drums, Jorge Salan on guitar, bass player David Z and keyboardist/guitarist BJ.

Divak is released on April 1, and the band start a European tour the following day (dates below).

Soto European Tour Dates

Apr 01: Barcelona, Razzmatazz 3 (ES)

Apr 02:, Madrid, Sala Chango (ES)

Apr 03: Lisbon, RCA Club (PRT)

Apr 05: Zaragoza, Sala Lopez (ES)

Apr 07: Wetzikon, Hall of Fame (CH)

Apr 8: Munich, Garage Deluxe (D)

Apr 10: Ludwigsburg, Rockfabrik (D)

Apr 11: Prague, Nova Chmelnice (CZ)

Apr 12: Nuremberg, Der Cult (D)

Apr 14: Siegburg, Kubana Club (D)

Apr 15: Weert, De Bosuil (NL)

Apr 17: Rotterdam, Baroeg (NL)

Apr 19: Verviers, Spirit Of 66 (BE)

Apr 21: Trieste, Rock Out (IT)

Apr 22: Bresso, Crazy Driver (IT)