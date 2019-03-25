Soto return with new studio album Origami - listen to the first single

Soto have announced that they’ll release a new studio album later this year.

It’s titled Origami and follows vocalist Jeff Scott Soto's work with Mike Portnoy, Derek Sherinian, Billy Sheehan and Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal in Sons Of Apollo.

The record will be released on May 24 after the band singed a new deal with InsideOut Music. And, to mark the news, Soto have released a lyric video for BeLie, which can be listened to below.

Soto says: “This is a song co-written with a long-time collaborator of mine in Brazil, Leo Mancini, along with my drummer Edu Cominato.

“It had a very Operation: Mindcrime vibe to it musically when they presented me with the song so I knew I had to really think outside the box in making it not sound like a Queensryche song in the end.”

He adds: “I love the middle section as it presents our new bassist, Tony Dickinson, to the world as a much-needed entity in the band after losing our boy David Z. It serves as a great launching pad for Origami.”

Origami will be released as a limited edition digipak CD which will contain the bonus track KMAG and three stickers, 180g vinyl and on digital and streaming platforms.

Soto: Origami

1. HyperMania

2. Origami

3. BeLie

4. World Gone Colder

5. Detonate

6. Torn

7. Dance With The Devil

8. AfterGlow

9. Vanity Lane

10. Give In To Me

11. KMAG (Bonus Track)