"I can’t believe we actually managed to pull it off!" Guitar hero Sophie Lloyd has announced her debut live show - an intimate club gig

Sophie Lloyd might have played to massive arenas as the guitarist in Machine Gun Kelly's live band, but now she's set her sights on playing to her own crowds. The YouTube star turned guitar hero has announced she will make her live solo debut in October with an intimate gig at the Camden Assembly on October 17.

Tickets for the show go on-sale Friday (June 7), but the guitarist announced that fans on her Patreon page would get pre-sale access. Announcing the show on Instagram, she wrote, "As this is my first show, I wanted to have something quite intimate. so it’s quite limited, so don’t miss out! You can get early access to tickets by being a patreon."

A post shared by Sophie Lloyd (@sophieguitar_) A photo posted by on

Lloyd released her debut album Imposter Syndrome on November 10 2023. The album saw her team up with a number of rock and metal singers including Lzzy Hale, Trivium's Matthew K Heafy, Black Stone Cherry's Chris Robertson and Brandon Saller of Atreyu, Classic Rock ruling the album "a joyous and triumphant experience that shows Lloyd is more than ready for the spotlight".

“It’s funny because my anxiety and hesitancy to play live was what really inspired the creation of [Imposter Syndrome], the title track in particular,” she explains about the decision to start playing live. “We put so much work and love into Imposter Syndrome and we’re so excited to finally take the next step in our musical journey and bring that to the stage so people can experience it in person with a full live band. It was so incredible to see the response to the album and sometimes I still have to pinch myself as I can’t believe we actually managed to pull it off!”

The line-up for Lloyd's live band is yet to be revealed. Speaking to Metal Hammer in 2023, she refuted the idea that her rise to fame via YouTube meant she'd taken any kind of easy route to success.

“Anyone who thinks it’s easy to get big on YouTube clearly fucking doesn’t know shit,” she told Hammer. “I get what they’re saying, in a way… people who’ve been in broken-down vans, and slept in the ‘roach coach’ where there’s roaches climbing everywhere, for a gig that’s paying you £30 – I get it."

"And I did elements of that when I was growing up," she concedes. "But the world has changed now – you either need to evolve with it and become successful with it, or you’re just stuck in your ways and you’re complaining about it. We want to be inspiring these young people growing up and creating, we don’t want to be bashing them down.”

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tickets for Sophie Lloyd's debut show are available from 10am June 7.