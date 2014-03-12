Sophie Lancaster Play To Debut In London

A play based on the murder of Sophie Lancaster is set to make its debut performance in a couple of weeks’ time.

Original conceived as a radio play by Simon Armitage, Black Roses will run for a limited number of dates at London’s Southbank centre, starting on Monday March 24.

Sophie, alongside her boyfriend, was the victim of an unprovoked attack by a group of teenagers in Stubbylee Park, Bacup, in August 2007. She was taken to hospital unconscious and later died of her injuries. Her death led to the formation of the Sophie Lancaster Foundation, with Bloodstock Festival also dedicating their second stage to her memory.