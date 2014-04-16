Sonisphere announces its comedians... and wrestlers!

As any seasoned festival goer will tell you, music isn't the only reason you go to something like Sonisphere. Sure, there's enough metal and hard rock to give the world tinnitus – but there's an absolute buttload of comedy going on over the weekend too! Over the Saturday and Sunday there's a host of alternative comedians hitting up Knebworth including Andrew O'Neill, Rob Deering, Alfie Brown, Jim Smallman and Mat Ewins.

But if you prefer your men dishing out bloody beatdowns instead of cracking jokes, then Soni has you covered. Progress Wrestling are coming to lay the smackdown and stomp mudholes all over Knebworth. With the likes of Jimmy Havoc, Rhia O’Reilly, Rampage Brown and Tommy End powerbombing and bodyslamming all over the shop – prepare for carnage.

And if that’s not enough, it’s been announced that Jagermeister are hosting this year’s Silent Disco. It’ll have it’s own bar, resident DJs and enough Jager as you can drink (and believe us, we’ve tried).

Already announced for Sonisphere are headliners Iron Maiden, The Prodigy, Metallica, Deftones, Slayer, Dream Theater, Mastodon, Carcass and a mega-ton more!

