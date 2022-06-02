Some flamenco dancers have interpreted the Red Hot Chili Peppers and it's highly expressive

A troupe of flamenco dancers in Spain have added the Red Hot Chili Peppers' Aquatic Mouth Dance – a song featured on the band's recent Unlimited Love album – to their repertoire.

The dancers are based at El Patio Sevillano in Seville – where daily flamenco shows have been taking place since 1952 – and have shared their interpretation of the song to celebrate the start of the Chili Peppers' world tour, which kicks off at the La Cartuja stadium in the city on Saturday.

"We couldn't resist making a video of the song," say the dancers. "Welcome to Seville, it's an honour to be able to cover your song and do what we are best at."

"We have been offering the best flamenco show in Seville for over half a century together with the best artists nationwide," claims the El Patio website. "Are you going to miss it?"

Well, we might. According to testimonials on review site TripAdvisor (opens in new tab), the dancers are "passionate and energetic in their movement" and "enjoyable and authentic", but the seating is "worse than a middle seat on a budget airline" and "the recorded music was unexpected and disappointing."

"Worst food we've had in Spain," adds one disgruntled customer, "but I highly recommend the show."

Unlimited Love is out now.

Jun 04: Seville Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla, Spain

Jun 07: Barcelona Estadi Olimpic, Spain

Jun 10: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Netherlands

Jun 12: Bratislava Lovestream Festival, Slovakia

Jun 15: Budapest Puskas Stadium, Hungary

Jun 18: Firenze Rocks, Italy

Jun 22: Manchester Emirates Old Trafford, UK

Jun 25: London Stadium, UK

Jun 26: London Stadium, UK

Jun 29: Dublin Marlay Park, Ireland

Jul 01: Glasgow Bellahouston Park, UK

Jul 03: Leuven Rock Werchter, Belgium

Jul 05: Cologne RheinEnergieStadium , Germany

Jul 08: Paris Stade de France, France

Jul 09: Paris Stade de France, France

Jul 12: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

Jul 23: Denver Empower Field at Mile High, CO

Jul 27: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Jul 29: Santa Clara Levi's Stadium, CA

Jul 31: Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, CA

Aug 03: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

Aug 06: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, NV

Aug 10: Atlanta Truist Park, GA

Aug 12: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Aug 14: Detroit Comerica Park, MI

Aug 17: E. Rutherford Metlife Stadium, NJ

Aug 19: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Aug 21: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Aug 30: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL

Sep 01: Charlotte Bank of America Stadium, NC

Sep 03: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

Sep 08: Washington Nationals Park, DC

Sep 10: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Sep 15: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL

Sep 18: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX

Sep 25: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).

The band will also headline at this year's Austin City Limits (opens in new tab) festival in Texas, which takes place across two weekends in October, 7-9 and 14-16.