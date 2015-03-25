SOAD stand ‘good chance’ of recording soon

System Of A Down have written material for their long-awaited sixth album – and they could start recording work soon.

But bassist Shavo Odadjian says the band are trying to avoid revealing information about the follow-up to 2005’s Mesmerize and Hypnotize records.

Odadjian tells Madcap Music Review: “There’s a very good chance. We’ve written some songs. We’re keeping it to ourselves – we’re getting back to the bullshit of being together.”

Last month he said SOAD wouldn’t reveal a timescale for the project, adding: “I don’t want to be false. But when it’s ready, people will hear it.”

The band play London’s SSE Arena on April 10 as part of their Wake Up The Souls world tour, commemorating the centenary of the Amenian Genocide, which took place in the Ottoman Empire in 1915.