Snoop Dogg claims that the late Queen Elizabeth II was “a fan” of his work: “Rest in peace to the Queen, that was my girl.”

Snoop Dogg has been in the news a lot recently, largely thanks to his attendance at the Olympic Games in Paris, where, after helping to ferry the Olympic torch across the French capital, he has settled in to his role as NBC Television commentator, and his unofficial role as mascot/cheerleader/hype man for the US Olympic team.

But, according to a new interview with the Californian rapper, Snoop also has a huge affection for Britain, or, more specifically, for a certain British family, the Windsors.



In fact, the Compton-born hip-hop star says that, as part of his schedule while visiting the UK recently, he was thinking of popping in to Buckingham Palace to chill with his regal fam.



“I’ll go by the palace, see if they let me in,” Snoop told Capital FM DJ Jordan North as the pair conducted an interview over high tea.



When the presenter relayed a rumour that Prince William, is “a huge Snoop fan”, Snoop took the news in his stride, adding, “Well, the Queen was a fan too. Rest in peace to the Queen, that was my girl. You know what I’m saying?”

North appeared to know exactly what Snoop is saying, and suggested that, because Snoop is Snoop, he absolutely shouldn't have a problem popping into the palace, which seems to please the rap giant.

In the past, Snoop has claimed that Queen Elizabeth II personally intervened when UK tabloid newspapers and assorted right-wing fuck-nuts were campaigning to have him banned from the UK/deported from the UK back in 1994, at a time when he was facing murder charges in LA: one memorable front page at the time saw The Daily Star demand, “Kick this evil bastard out!”



“When they tried to kick me out of England, the Queen made a comment that her grandbabies loved Snoop Doggy Dogg, and he had done no wrong in the U.K., so she gave me permission to be here,” Snoop informed The Guardian in 2015. “Those grandbabies grew up to be Prince William and Harry, so I had influence on them, and they had influence on their grandmother, which enabled me to get into this beautiful country. They love my music, and it is what it is. There’s a mutual love and respect.”

Prince William and Harry will doubtless be delighted to hear that Snoop's eagerly-awaited new album Missionary should be out later this year.