"There is not a single redeemable factor involved in this film. I'm in." A new horror film about a killer sloth called Slotherhouse is going viral for just how ridiculous it is: watch the trailer now

By Merlin Alderslade
Didn't think sloths could be scary? Slotherhouse has arrived to prove otherwise

A woman screams in terror at a murderous sloth
(Image credit: Renegade Studios (Youtube))

Every so often, a horror film comes along that's so fundamentally, hilariously ridiculous in its concept that its trailer goes immediately viral and it soon becomes one of the most talked about scary flicks of the year. Last year, it was Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey. Right now, that film is Slotherhouse: a new slasher from Renegade Studios that features a host of hapless young men and women seemingly getting killed off by, you guessed it, a sloth.

"Emily Young, a senior, wants to be elected as her sorority's president," reads the film's official synopsis. "She adopts a cute sloth, thinking it can become the new mascot and help her win, until a string of fatalities implicate the sloth as the main suspect in the murders."

Exactly how one of the slowest and most inanimate animals on Earth can pose any kind of risk for fully grown humans has us bamboozled, but a fantastically daft first trailer for Slotherhouse shows the furry (and, admittedly, super cute) critter terrifying teenagers left, right and centre.

First attacking a young woman in a bathroom with what appears to be a shower pouf, we then see the sloth (apparently named Alpha) browsing the internet to choose her next victim, later creeping into a hospital ward to strike at another, prone target. By the end of the trailer, it's clear our useless protagonists are starting to realise what's going on, but will it be too late?

Needless to say, the internet community is having an absolute hoot with this one: the trailer already has over 350,000 views on Youtube and over a million on Twitter (sorry, X).

"Love it. Harmless, silly entertainment. Need more of it," says one Youtube user. "I just love how the pink mesh shower sponge makes a metallic knife sound," observes another. "Based on this trailer I can empirically say there is not a single redeemable factor involved in this film. Yes, I'm in," adds another.

Released in cinemas on August 30, it looks like Slotherhouse could be this year's break-out, so-silly-it's-brilliant horror classic. Watch the first trailer below.

Merlin Alderslade
Merlin Alderslade
Executive Editor, Louder

Merlin moved into his role as Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has previously written for the likes of Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He is also probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site. 