Here's Slipknot's Sid Wilson speaking alien to a hapless reporter soon after Clown promises to "destroy" him

Whether it's headbutting Clown to prove he was "crazy" enough to join the band or his infamous, disastrous, double heel-smashing stage dive during the All Hope Is Gone tour, it's safe to say that Slipknot's resident DJ Sid Wilson has established himself a reputation of being a little...unpredictable.

It's not just on stage that Wilson can be a bit of a card, either. Once he's on camera and in front of a mic, pretty much anything can happen, as was proven in this brief but spectacularly ridiculous 'interview' with a well-meaning but hapless Brazilian reporter back in 2015.

About to hit the stage for their headline show at that year's massive Rock In Rio festival, a nine-day event that also saw the likes of Metallica, Elton John, System Of A Down, Rod Stewart and Katy Perry top the bill, Slipknot are stopped by a gentleman conducting interviews for Brazilian entertainment channel Multishow. Clearly 'in the zone' and in no mood for pleasantries, band founder and percussionist Shawn 'Clown' Crahan coldly rebuffs the reporter's nervous but complimentary note that he's "looking good", staring at him for a few long seconds before simply replying: "I'm gonna destroy you."

Not one to be held down, the reporter then turns his attentions to Wilson. "Hey Sid, how's it going?" he asks, quite reasonably. We'd attempt to transcribe Wilson's response, but...well...it's best you just see it for yourself. We're not certain what language the DJ is attempting here, but we're pretty sure it's not of this Earth.

Watch the amusing moment below (and bonus points for a ludicrously excitable Corey Taylor bouncing around in the background).