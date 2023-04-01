Slipknot's Jay Weinberg reveals striking new mask for Knotfest Japan

published

Slipknot drummer collaborated with Japanese artist on eye-catching new mask designed for this weekend's Knotfest shows

A picture of Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg in his new mask
Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg has revealed a striking new mask designed specifically for the band's two Knotfest shows in Japan this weekend.

The band play tonight (April 1) and tomorrow in Chiba City for Knotfest Japan.

Although Slipknot usually save new mask unveils to coincide with a new album cycle, Weinberg has teamed up with Japanese artist Solid Blackline for this mask.

Weinberg says: "It’s an honour to collaborate with Japanese painter Solid Blackline for my mask this weekend, specially designed for Knotfest Japan.

"The organic, flowing shapes of his high-contrast designs evoke feelings of mysticism and beauty, balanced within the duality of chaos and order one feels as a visitor in this wondrous country.

"There’s truly no better way to further immerse ourselves within everything that Knotfest Japan stands for — to share our love for Japan, and its rich artistic culture — than to welcome local talent through collaboration with our own expression through this weekend’s performances."

According to comments on Weinberg's social media posts, the mask seems to be a hit with fans.

Slipknot have a number of dates remaining on their 2023 schedule.

Slipknot 2023 remaining live dates

April 1-2: Chiba City, Japan – Knotfest
May 18: Daytona Beach, Florida, USA – Welcome to Rockville
June 7: Nickelsdorf, Austria – Nova Rock
June 8: Hradec, Czechia – Rock For People
June 10: Interlaken, Switzerland – Greenfield
June 11: Derby, UK – Download Festival
June 13: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
June 14: Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal
June 16: Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell Festival
June 17: Dessel, Belgium – Graspop Metal Meeting
June 20: Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
June 21: Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena
June 25: Bologna, Italy – Knotfest
June 27: Nimes, France – Arena of Nimes
June 29: Lisbon, Portugal – Evil Live Festival
June 30: Viveiro, Spain – Resurrection Fest

