Slipknot's Jay Weinberg reveals striking new mask for Knotfest Japan

Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg has revealed a striking new mask designed specifically for the band's two Knotfest shows in Japan this weekend.

The band play tonight (April 1) and tomorrow in Chiba City for Knotfest Japan.

Although Slipknot usually save new mask unveils to coincide with a new album cycle, Weinberg has teamed up with Japanese artist Solid Blackline for this mask.

Weinberg says: "It’s an honour to collaborate with Japanese painter Solid Blackline for my mask this weekend, specially designed for Knotfest Japan.

"The organic, flowing shapes of his high-contrast designs evoke feelings of mysticism and beauty, balanced within the duality of chaos and order one feels as a visitor in this wondrous country.

"There’s truly no better way to further immerse ourselves within everything that Knotfest Japan stands for — to share our love for Japan, and its rich artistic culture — than to welcome local talent through collaboration with our own expression through this weekend’s performances."

According to comments on Weinberg's social media posts, the mask seems to be a hit with fans.

Slipknot have a number of dates remaining on their 2023 schedule.

April 1-2: Chiba City, Japan – Knotfest

May 18: Daytona Beach, Florida, USA – Welcome to Rockville

June 7: Nickelsdorf, Austria – Nova Rock

June 8: Hradec, Czechia – Rock For People

June 10: Interlaken, Switzerland – Greenfield

June 11: Derby, UK – Download Festival

June 13: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

June 14: Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal

June 16: Copenhagen, Denmark – Copenhell Festival

June 17: Dessel, Belgium – Graspop Metal Meeting

June 20: Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

June 21: Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena

June 25: Bologna, Italy – Knotfest

June 27: Nimes, France – Arena of Nimes

June 29: Lisbon, Portugal – Evil Live Festival

June 30: Viveiro, Spain – Resurrection Fest