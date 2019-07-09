Slipknot’s Corey Taylor slams Holocaust deniers

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor has slammed Holocaust deniers in an angry tweet.

His post came after he shared a link to a USA Today article which reported that a principal in Florida had come under fire for saying in a 2018 email: “Not everyone believes the Holocaust happened. I can't say the Holocaust is a factual, historical event because I am not in a position to do so as a school district employee.”

Taylor then tweeted: “I’m gonna say this for the fuckers in the back: Just because you don’t believe something is real, that doesn’t mean it isn’t real.

“Denying things like the Holocaust, slavery, etc is a travesty to the memory of the survivors and disrespectful to the people who fought for them.”

Taylor’s comments come just days after it emerged that underground metal supergroup Tau Cross had been dropped by Relapse Records after citing a holocaust denier as lyrical inspiration.

Slipknot will release their new album We Are Not Your Kind on August 9 through Roadrunner Records.