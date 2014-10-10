Slipknot Taylor on his 2-piece mask

Slipknot's Corey Taylor says his new two-piece mask represents how he has changed as a person.

The frontman and his bandmates change their masks whenever they bring out a new album, and Taylor’s latest is characteristically creepy.

One of the biggest differences between his new mask and previous efforts is that it’s in two distinct pieces, which can be peeled apart.

Taylor discusses his mask on the Corey Taylor Talks show – hosted by a Las Vegas actor who is no relation to the Slipknot man. He says: “With every album, some of us stick the same way and change it in subtle ways.

“People like me, Clown, Sid and a couple of others, we change ours drastically. Because, for me, the mask is a representation of the person on the inside, and nobody stays the same over time – that’s my belief.

“With every album, my mask has evolved, so this one, specifically, is supposed to represent the person behind the mask, but then the person behind that person, which is one of the reasons why it’s two pieces, and you can peel the one off, and it’s still a representation. So it’s almost like having two different faces, but it’s the same person.”

Taylor previously revealed the band’s new drummer and bass player will wear identical masks on stage as a sign of respect to late bassist Paul Gray and sacked drummer Joey Jordison.

The new bassist has all but been revealed as Allessando ‘Vman’ Venturella, while the drummer is thought to be Jay Weinberg.

Slipknot release new album .5: The Gray Chapter on October 20 via Roadrunner.