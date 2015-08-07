Slipknot talk pyro perils

Slipknot percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan has spoken about the perils of performing on stage.

Loudwire caught up with the musician in Detroit, where he gave a behind-the-scenes glimpse of what goes into putting on a live show – including living with the dangers of Slipknot’s pyrotechnics.

He says: “I have fallen on this stage, I’ve been lit up, I’ve been taken out – stitches, pulled groins and people have torn their ACL.”

And he reports the only way he and his bandmates can limit potential pitfalls is by being fully aware of their surroundings.

He advises: “Watch where you’re going, play your part, do your job, love every minute of it and try to find some deep inner core that can let you mingle with all this death.”

But he adds: “It’s awesome – I’m 46 years old and I get to set things on fire. It’s like Alice In Wonderland and that’s why we do it. It feels good.”

Slipknot bassist Alex ‘Vman’ Venturella had a health scare earlier this week after he collapsed at a concert in Connecticut. He was rushed to hospital and was later released after being diagnosed with severe dehydration.

Their Summer’s Last Stand US tour continues in Toronto tomorrow night (August 8).