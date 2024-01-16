“Say goodbye to this guy and get ready for the new look”: Slipknot’s Sid Wilson teases new era for the band – but terrifies fans into thinking he’s leaving

Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson has told fans to “say goodbye” and teased a “new look” in a social media post.

The DJ, 46, took to social media yesterday (January 15) to seemingly tease a new mask and a new era for the pioneering nu metal band.

“Say goodbye to this guy and get ready for the new look 👀 #cantstopwontstop @slipknot,” he wrote in full.

However, following the dismissals of sampler Craig “133” Jones and drummer Jay Weinberg in 2023, Wilson’s vague comments spooked fans into thinking he’d be the next member to leave Slipknot.

“For a moment i thought sid is also saying goodbyes *PHEW*,” reads the top comment on the Iowan’s post.

Another fan adds, “Jesus I thought the caption was announcing his departure from slipknot💀”

“christ almighty, i thought he was saying goodbye...dont do that to us!!!!” states another.

Wilson’s tease of a new look for Slipknot echo the band’s recent statements since firing Weinberg in November 2023, which was described as a “creative decision” when announced. Weinberg stated that he was “blindsided” by the new in a later social media post.

Percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan doubled down on these teases of a major creative shift during a December NME interview.

“As far as Jay goes, what people need to know is Jay did not leave the band, and what I want to say is that we’re moving on,” he said.

“Like the statement said, we’re choosing to do something different. This space that we’re at right now is a very, very special space, thought about and generated mostly by the OGs [longstanding members Corey Taylor, Mick Thomson, Sid Wilson and Jim Root].”

Slipknot posted the mask of their replacement for Jones on social media in June, yet have not named the member as of yet. No information has been made public on the planned replacement for Weinberg.

Nonetheless, Slipknot will tour the UK and Europe in December to commemorate the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. The album will be performed in full and support will come from Scottish metalcore firebrands Bleed From Within.

Select festival shows have also been confirmed for the spring.

Dates are below and tickets are available now.

Apr 27: Las Vegas Sick New World, NV

May 12: Daytona Beach Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 19: Columbus Sonic Temple Festival, OH

Dec 05: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Dec 06: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Dec 08: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Dec 90: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Dec 11: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Dec 12: Paris Accorhotel Arena, France

Dec 14: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 15: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Dec 17: Manchester Co-op Live Arena, UK

Dec 18: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Dec 20: London O2 Arena, UK