Slipknot's Jim Root appeals for thief to return guitar

Slipknot guitarist Jim Root is asking for help to recover a guitar that was stolen while he was on stage.

Root’s custom satin silver Fender went missing from the band’s backstage rehearsal area while they were performing at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday night.

Root’s girlfriend Cristina Scabbia, vocalist with Lacuna Coil, says in an Instagram post: “If you’re a real fan, I can understand you want to have something that belongs to your idol. But that’s the wrong way to do it and it is depriving another person of something that might mean memories and something more than an ‘item.’

“If whoever got this guitar is reading this, please take it back or send me a private message. We can all do something stupid and taking it back is what can bring a lot of honour back to you. From zero to hero. Think about it and be a man.”

The guitar is described as having “a patina copper pick guard”.

Root says on his own Instagram: “This was just stolen from our jam room at the Memorial Coliseum in Portland. While we were on stage. Fucking thieves. Nothing worse.”

Slipknot are out on tour in support of fifth album .5: The Gray Chapter. They play five UK dates in February.

