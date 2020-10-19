Slipknot launch We Are Not Your Kind masks, as Corey Taylor labels anti-maskers ‘f**king idiots’

Slipknot were way ahead of the curve when it comes to sporting masks, and the Iowan metal monsters have now made a new range of We Are Not Your Kind masks available to their beloved ‘maggots’.

The majority of the new Slipknot masks are retailing for $35, with the Corey Taylor mask costing an extra $5 and the more ‘sophisticated’ Craig Jones mask, featuring ‘removable straws’ and a ‘working zipper on mouth’ will set gimp-afficionados back $55. A small price to pay for such a striking look, we’re sure you’ll agree.

‘We Are Not Your Kind’ Official Slipknot masks are here. Get yours: https://t.co/uEayLLNj3J pic.twitter.com/beS2r2HzQHOctober 16, 2020

Meanwhile, in a separate but tangentially related matter, Corey Taylor has labelled those refusing to wear masks in the current pandemic “fucking idiots”.

In the new issue of Classic Rock magazine, Taylor is asked, As someone who’s worn a mask for much of your adult life, what are your thoughts on those who refuse to wear one?

“They’re fucking idiots,” says Taylor. “It’s the same fucking mentality that makes people fucking deny vaccines for their kids. It doesn’t make any fucking sense to me.”

