You can now be hunted to the death by members of Slipknot, thanks to a new update for horror video game Dead By Daylight

A new update to the horror video game Dead By Daylight, in which groups of players are hunted by grotesque serial killers, is letting you dress the game’s baddies up like members of Slipknot.

Masks based on those worn by the Iowa nu metal band’s eight official members (including their as-yet-unnamed keyboardist) are now available in the game.

Seven of the masks – vocalist Corey Taylor’s, percussionists Shawn “Clown” Crahan and Michael Pfaff’s, guitarists Jim Root and Mick Thomson’s, bassist V-Man’s and the nameless keyboardist’s – can be paired with other custom costume options for the killers.

The eighth, DJ Sid Wilson’s, is a full-body outfit for already-masked villain The Legion.

Kirby Taylor, product manager on Dead By Daylight, comments: “Getting to bring Slipknot’s iconic masks to life in Dead By Daylight was incredibly rewarding.

“Each mask carries a striking, distinct design, so a lot of our creative explorations were focused around finding which Killer was the perfect pairing. Unsurprisingly, they felt right at home in the world of Dead By Daylight.

“We’re excited to see what outfit combinations players will come up with since most of these can be mixed with existing and future cosmetics.”

Not included is the mask of the band’s new, mysterious drummer, whom Slipknot teased in a recent social media post featuring a broken drum stick. The member is replacing ex-sticksman Jay Weinberg, who was dismissed in November 2023, and will presumably make their debut at Slipknot’s next live show, at the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas on April 27.

Although the identity of Slipknot’s new drummer is shrouded in mystery, many speculate the job has gone to former Sepultura member Eloy Casagrande. Casagrande shockingly and abruptly left the Brazilian metal band in February, shortly before the start of their farewell tour.

Eagle-eyed fans have also observed that the broken drumstick in Slipknot’s social media post appears to be the same kind that Casagrande uses.

Slipknot’s unnamed keyboardist joined the band in June 2023, replacing Craig “133” Jones, who’d been with them since 1996.

As well as playing a handful of US festival dates in the spring, Slipknot will tour Europe in 2024 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. The full list of dates is available below, and tickets are now on sale.

Slipknot 25th Anniversary Tour 2024

Apr 27: Las Vegas Sick New World, NV

May 12: Daytona Beach Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 19: Columbus Sonic Temple Festival, OH

Dec 05: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Dec 06: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Dec 08: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Dec 90: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Dec 11: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Dec 12: Paris Accorhotel Arena, France

Dec 14: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 15: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Dec 17: Manchester Co-op Live Arena, UK

Dec 18: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Dec 20: London O2 Arena, UK