Slayer's Bostaph warms up for work

Paul Bostaph has released a clip of his studio warm-up as Slayer continue recording their 15th album.

They’re currently working with producer Terry Date on the follow-up to 2009’s World Painted Blood. No details have been released, although it’s expected early next year via Nuclear Blast.

Guitarist Kerry King recently said he knew the band were under pressure to deliver after the death of co-founder Jeff Hanneman and the dismissal of original drummer Dave Lombardo.

King admitted: “I know people are going to expect us to fail. I get it. But I’m very proud of what we’ve done so far. It’s everything that people liked Slayer for in the past. Don’t worry about it.”