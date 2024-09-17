“Every time I hear it on the radio it’s like, ‘I’m glad they’re playing this instead of Crazy Train!’” Slayer’s Kerry King names his favourite Ozzy Osbourne song, and it’s one of his most obscure

Slayer guitarist Kerry King has named his favourite Ozzy Osbourne song, and it’s one of The Prince Of Darkness’ lesser known tracks.

Interviewed in the new issue of Metal Hammer, King names the Black Sabbath singer’s best song as Mr Tinkertrain, from Osbourne’s 1991 solo album No More Tears.

King explains his choice by telling Hammer, “There’s such a history for Ozzy, starting with Black Sabbath. I love some of the more abstract solo songs, though – the ones you might hear on radio, but not too often. I fucking love Mr Tinkertrain!”

The guitarist continues: “It’s a weird fucking topic [paedophilia] for anybody, but for Ozzy especially, and that song is super-heavy. Every time I hear it on the radio it’s like, ‘YEAH! I’m glad they’re playing this instead of Crazy Train!’ Ha ha ha!”

Mr Tinkertrain is the opening track of No More Tears and was released as a promotional single in 1992. However, the song has become a rarity since. According to setlist wiki setlist.fm, it’s been performed live by Osbourne just once, at a concert in October 1991. This may be due to its haunting lyrical content, written from the perspective of someone stalking and trying to seduce a young girl.

In a 1992 Metal Edge interview, Osbourne described Mr Tinkertrain as being about a “pervert”, and said that its central character is a “parody” of US children’s TV personality Mr Rogers.

Osbourne released his latest solo album, Patient Number 9, in 2022 and retired from touring last year due to health issues. However, according to his wife/manager Sharon Osbourne, the vocalist wants to host two retirement concerts in his hometown of Birmingham, UK. The original members of Black Sabbath have all expressed desires to reunite for one last performance as well.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

King released his debut solo album, From Hell I Rise, in May. The guitarist will play his first concert with Slayer in five years later this month, when the thrashers headline Riot Fest in Chicago from September 20 to 22. They’ll then play Louder Than Life in Louisville on September 27 and Aftershock in Sacramento on October 10.

The new issue of Hammer features an array of artists selecting their favourite Osbourne songs, including Metallica, Within Temptation, Killswitch Engage, Apocalyptica and even Ozzy himself. It’s also a bumper celebration of Slipknot’s debut, featuring interviews with band members, the musicians they’ve inspired, and those who witnessed their start in ’90s Iowa. Order your copy now and get it delivered directly to your door.

OZZY OSBOURNE - "Mr. Tinkertrain" (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On