Slayer, Kadavar and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

We’re not sure where you are in the world, but London has had about half a dozen different weather fronts in a matter of days. So with that in mind, tonight’s Metal Hammer Radio Show comes at you like downward pressure, like a cumulus cloud filling the horizon…

So expect a storm warning with tunes from Slayer, Lamb Of God, Iron Maiden, Kadavar, White Zombie, Bigelf, Orange Goblin and Type O Negative.

And we’ll be talking about the news that Iron Maiden Bruce Dickinson’s is back in the public eye – good to see you, Bruce! But what is that on your top lip?! Hammer’s no stranger to a beard or two, and Wilding once sported an imperial – that thing Frank Zappa sported below his lip – which got us thinking…

Who’s got the best and worst facial hair in metal? Maybe it’s you, thoughts and pictures, please…

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the 8PM GMT.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.