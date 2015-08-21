Slash won’t use CGI on horror flick

Slash insists he’ll avoid CGI effects on his upcoming horror movie The Hell Within.

He thinks using computer technology to induce fear in films is an easy way out – and he’ll stick to more traditional ways to shock audiences.

He says: “There are a lot of people out there doing it but at the same time, CGI has definitely become the most common that you see.

“Most horror fans hate CGI – they like to see the artistry of people making that illusion happen, so I’m very proud to stick to the practical effects.”

The Hell Within will be directed by Dennison Ramalho and was written by Jeff Buhler. Slash will oversee production under his SlashFiction banner. It’s tentatively scheduled to go into pre-production in January 2016.

The former Guns N’ Roses guitarist recently took aim at the corporate music business, saying it “sucks.”