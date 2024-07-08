Slash on the chemistry he felt when he and Axl reunited Guns N' Roses: "I missed him."

Slash has revealed the overwhelming relief he felt when he and Axl Rose finally buried the hatchet and reunited in Guns N' Roses.

Having officially left the band in 1996, Slash was estranged from the vocalist while Rose performed with various lineups under the GNR banner.

Despite years of denials that a return to GNR would ever happen, Slash and Axl finally mended their burned bridges and a Slash, Axl and bassist Duff McKagan reunion under the Guns N' Roses banner was confirmed in 2016 through the Not In This Lifetime tour.

Recalling how he felt when he and Axl finally put the past behind them, Slash tells the Abe Kanan Show: "It was great. I mean, God, it's a long story, but it was great when Axl and I started talking again, because I missed him.

"We had developed so much animosity that it just got worse and worse as time went on. So when we finally spoke and I started talking about playing, God, it was a huge kind of weight lifted off of our shoulders and it was exciting to get back together.

"And there was that chemistry that happens that you sort of forget about. How intense that is when you get on stage together or just working together.

"So, yeah, it's really cool, and I'm really happy that we managed to get past all that."

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With the band still a popular live offering, a new album could also eventually see the light of day.

Slash recently revealed the band are planning to make a new record – their first since 2008's Chinese Democracy.

When the band's eventual seventh album sees the light of day, it will be the first to feature Slash on guitar since 1993's The Spaghetti Incident?