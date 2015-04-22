Slash: Guitar nerds are the worst

Slash says the worst part of performing live is seeing a group of guitar aficionados watching him play.

But he’s loving the experience of touring on the back of third album World On Fire – especially since he’s been doing it long enough that his solo work has attracted its own fanbase.

Slash tells AL.com: “As far as guitar nerds go, that’s the worst. You’re standing on stage, you look down and there’s people standing there expecting you to blow their minds with your guitar-playing tricks.

“That’s not exactly my MO. I’m a player and I can play – but it’s all within the context of the music, the songs.”

He says of the past five years: “It’s been great. The band is really kicking ass and we’re playing all over the planet. I think more than anything I just love playing. When you have a lot of opportunities to just go out there and do it, that’s pretty much what you do it for.”

Meanwhile, his thoughts are turning to a follow-up album. “We’re working on new material,” he confirms. “What I’m into is trying to do the most inspiring thing – and picking up new stuff along the way.”

But he adds: “It’s going to be from-the-heart hard rock material. Whatever it is that I end up putting out, I’m always true to the school.”

Slash releases a live DVD in June after his appearance at this year’s Download festival.