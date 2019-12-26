Slash doesn’t want to see a movie based on his life

In January this year, Classic Rock magazine caught up with Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash.

We chatted to the rock icon about GNR, his work with Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators and his love of horror movies.

The interview in issue 257 came shortly after Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody hit cinema screens and before Motley Crue flick The Dirt premiered on Netflix.

In the Q&A piece, the guitarist was asked if he’d ever considered Slash: The Movie.

Slash responded: “Never. I very much doubt it. I cringe at the idea that some actor is going to play my thing. I’m interested in seeing Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody for sure and also the Motley Crue movie The Dirt.

“But me? Nah. I’m not a big fan of that. I’ve been approached about it a few times, but I don’t feel comfortable with that.”

In the same interview, Classic Rock spoke with Slash about his love of horror, and asked if he could remake one old horror movie, what one would he choose.

Slash replied: “I’d rather see a great new, original story than see anything remade. If the movie was really great when it first came out, it doesn’t really need to be remade.

“I was toying around with the idea of bringing Death Train back, because it was a movie with a great concept but don’t think it was fully realised in the original version.

“I guess if people aren’t even aware that it’s a remake, but somebody was inspired enough to make a better version than the original, it could be cool, maybe. But I’d personally rather see a really good original story.”

Earlier this month, Guns N' Roses confirmed they would return to the UK and Europe next year for another run of Not In This Lifetime shows – kicking off at Lisbon’s Passeio Martim De Alges on May 20 and wrapping up with a set at Dublin’s Marlay Park on June 27.

Guns N' Roses 2020 UK and European tour

May 20: Lisbon Passeio Martim De Alges, Portugal

May 23: Seville Estadio Benito Villamarin, Spain

May 26: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

May 29: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK

Jun 02: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

Jun 06: Stockholm Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 09: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

Jun 12: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy

Jun 14: Berne Stade De Suisse, Switzerland

Jun 17: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jun 19: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic

Jun 21: Landgraaf Pinkpop, Netherlands

Jun 27: Dublin Marlay Park, Ireland