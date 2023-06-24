Slash and Axl were in the studio this week. So, are Guns N' Roses working on new music?

A picture of Slash and Axl Rose together in the studio has ignited hopes that Guns N' Roses could be working on new material.

The photo was shared on social media by Urban Sound Studios in Oslo, Norway, where the band had appeared at the Tons of Rock festival.

And it appears guitarist Slash and vocalist Rose were listening to "new mixes" ahead of their headline slot on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this weekend.

The picture is accompanied by the caption: "We got to hang out with these two rock legends in the studio today. Really cool guys! The band wanted a nice studio with a variety of speakers and headphones to listen to new mixes before they head for Glastonbury. It sounds awesome!"

Guns N' Roses' most recent album was 2008's Chinese Democracy.

Fans may be wary of getting excited about the "new mixes." That's because in 2021 the band released "new" singles Absurd and Hard Skool, which both turned out to be reworkings of tracks from the Chinese Democracy era.

The remaining dates on GNR's 2023 world tour can be viewed below.

A post shared by Urban Sound Studios (@urbansoundstudios) A photo posted by on

Jun 24: Glastonbury Festival, UK

Jun 27: Glasgow Bellahouston Park, UK

Jun 30: London BST Hyde Park, UK

Jul 03: Frankfurt Deutsch Bank Park, Germany

Jul 05: Bern BERNEXPO, Switzerland

Jul 08: Rome Circo Massimo, Italy

Jul 11: Landgraaf Megaland, Netherlands

Jul 13: Paris La Defense, France

Jul 16: Bucharest National Arena, Romania

Jul 19: Budapest Puskás Arena, Hungary

Jul 22: Athens Olympic Stadium, Greece

Aug 05: Moncton Medavie Blue Cross Stadium, NB

Aug 08: Montreal Parc Jean Drapeau, QC

Aug 11: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Aug 15: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Aug 21: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 24: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Aug 26: Nashville GEODIS Park, TN

Aug 29: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Sep 01: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Sep 03: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Sep 06: Lexington Rupp Arena, KY

Sep 09: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Sep 12: Knoxville Thompson-Boling Arena, TN

Sep 15: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Sep 20: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS

Sep 23: Kansas City Kauffman Stadium, MO

Sep 26: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Sep 28: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

Oct 01: San Diego Snapdragon Stadium, CA

Oct 08: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

Oct 11: Phoenix Chase Field, AZ

Oct 16: Vancouver BC Place, BC