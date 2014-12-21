Lynyrd Skynyrd outline DVD plans

Lynyrd Skynyrd will film a pair of hometown shows in Jacksonville, Florida for an upcoming television special and DVD release, they’ve announced.

The concerts will see the band perform its first two albums in their entirety: they’ll play 1973’s Pronounced ‘Leh-‘nerd Skin-nerd’ in full on February 12 and 1974’s Second Helping on February 13.

Both albums feature classic Skynyrd tracks, including Sweet Home Alabama, Free Bird, Gimme Three Steps and Simple Man.

Singer Johnny Van Zant tells the Florida Times-Union: “We’ve been wanting to go back and recreate these live records for a long time. We decided to come back to our hometown of Jacksonville and play at the legendary Florida Theatre. Can’t wait to rock it.”

The concerts take place two weeks after the band reissues their first six albums on vinyl in a self-titled box set.

Due January 26, the project will feature the group’s classic, original era output, including Pronounced ‘Leh-nerd Skin-nerd’ and Second Helping, along with 1975’s Nuthin’ Fancy, 1976’s Gimme Back My Bullets, 1976’s One More From The Road and 1977’s Street Survivors.

Each album will present exact reproductions of its original artwork and will be pressed on 180g heavyweight audiophile vinyl in a rigid slipcase box.

Skynyrd’s last studio release was 2012’s Last of A Dyin’ Breed.