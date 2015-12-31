Skid Row rule out Bach reunion

Skid Row have ruled out the chance of a reunion with original frontman Sebastian Bach, despite their unexpected split with Tony Harnell.

The former TNT singer yesterday announced he was no longer a part of the band after just eight months on board – and it came as news to Rachel Bolan and co.

Skid Row say: “We found out about his decision the same way all of you did, via his post on social media. He had posted that he was no longer in the band before informing the band personally.

“The last we spoke with Tony was on December 17. He was in hospital being treated for ‘bronchitis with asthmatic symptoms.’ We were all very concerned and offered any assistance we could. The next time we heard anything was his post yesterday.”

Wishing Harnell well for the future, they add: “Amidst all of the rumours and speculation, there has been no talk of a reunion, nor are we opening for Guns n’Roses. That’s it for now. See you in 2016!”

Meanwhile, the singer has apologised for comments he made after his quit announcement. A Facebook post, later removed, read: “Being ignored and disrespected isn’t my thing.”

He’s now said: “I owe the fans and band an apology for the comment about being disrespected – well, I didn’t exactly show an example of respect, and I truly apologise.

“I let my emotions get the best of me. Thank you all for all the good we had. Let’s celebrate that part of it all.”