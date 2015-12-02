Sister Sin's Liv says Burnout led to split

Former Sister Sin singer Liv Jagrell says burnout after years of touring was behind the band’s decision to call it quits.

The Swedish rockers announced last month that they were pulling the plug on their 13-year career and Jagrell insists there is no tension between the band members.

She tells Sleaze Roxx: “It’s just that we toured too much and we got burned out. That’s the simple answer. They just felt like they did not want to do this anymore.

“This year, we had been out for almost four months or something so it’s a lot of time away from family. It’s a lot of time away from friends. And also just to survive in the business is hard so I think we maybe worked too hard in the last years.”

Jagrell adds that she’ll be back with a new project in the near future. She says: “I am not giving up music. I will be back. I am 100% sure that I will still be doing this. I just don’t know exactly how, what and where right now because this is very sudden and very just recent so I haven’t thought about that so much.

“I am still trying to understand that the band that I had for over 10 years is not here anymore. It’s like a relationship.”

Sister Sin’s fifth and final album was 2014’s Black Lotus.