Siouxsie Sioux to play first performance in 10 years at Latitude festival 2023

Siouxsie Sioux has been booked to play Latitude Festival in 2023, which will serve as her first performance in 10 years.

Sharing the stage with the Siouxsie & The Banshees frontwoman and solo artist at the top of the bill will be main stage headliners Pulp, Paolo Nutini and George Ezra. Sioux will headline the BBC Sounds stage.

Next year's Latitude Festival will take place in Suffolk's Henham Park, UK, from July 20-23.

Sioux last graced a stage back in 2013 for Yoko Ono’s self-curated Meltdown festival at the Southbank Centre in London, where she performed two sold-out shows and played Siouxsie & The Banshees’ 1980 album Kaleidoscope in full, as well as a number of hit songs such as Here Comes That Day.

Melvin Benn, Latitude Festival Director says of the booking: “What a privilege it is to welcome the iconic Siouxsie to the Latitude Festival. Siouxsie has been an enduring trailblazer and her impact across musical culture is colossal.

"Uncompromisingly defiant, Siouxsie’s powerful body of work is incomparable. There has never been a live performer like her and there probably never will be!”

Other acts confirmed to play the festival alongside the aforementioned headliners will be Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott, The Kooks, The Proclaimers, Metronomy, The Big Moon, Black Midi, Lightning Seeds, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Young Fathers, among others.

On top of musical entertainment, punters can experience comedy and art, as well as wild swimming, therapeutic activities, Ardman model making, late night programmes and more.

Latitude Festival 2022 saw Lewis Capaldi, Foals and Snow Patrol perform as headliners, as well as Phoebe Bridgers, Fountains D.C and Groove Armada on the second stage.