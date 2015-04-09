Mushroomhead's Nothing in cancer crowdfund plea

Mushroomhead frontman Jeffrey Nothing’s wife has cancer – and the couple are facing financial hardship along with her health battle.

Stacy, 29, has begun chemotherapy after being diagnosed with stage three colon cancer, forcing her to leave her job and abandon her master’s degree studies.

And Mushroomhead will have to alter their upcoming touring plans so Nothing, also known as Jeff Hatrix, can be there for her – meaning the band will lose income from cancelled shows.

The couple’s friends have set up a GoFundMe campaign named Hatrix Hates Cancer, appealing for $50,000 to help with medical bills and living costs.

Organiser Tabitha Stephens says: “Stacy is young and newly married to Jeff. The band has an extensive touring schedule, and this is Jeff’s source of income to support his family.

“He will have to stop touring several times to help care and support Stacy. This is an overwhelming financial burden – Stacy will have a year or more of lost wages.”

Stephens continues: “The Mushroomhead family is grateful for any donation that anyone can spare, to help support one of our own. Your donation will help reduce Stacy’s worry and assist her in taking the steps to focus on her health.”

A trust fund is to be set up to manage donations. Mushroomhead are currently touring the US. They released eighth album The Righteous & The Butterfly last May.