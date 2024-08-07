“I returned home from tour an absolute hot mess. So broken that my poor husband had to push me through Heathrow and LAX airports in a wheelchair.” Shirley Manson reveals why Garbage had to cancel their 2024 plans

Shirley Manson has updated Garbage fans on the reasons why her band felt compelled to cancel all future touring plans for 2024.

Last week, the US-based band - completed by long-time friends and studio boffins Butch Vig, Duke Erikson and Steve Marker - issued a statement apologising to fans for the fact that they were cancelling the remainder of their shows scheduled for this year. The band revealed that this was due to an injury that their vocalist had sustained while touring Europe, which would “require surgery and rehabilitation to correct”.



“We look forward to playing for you all again in 2025”, the band stated.

While sharing the statement, Shirley Manson added a personal note, saying, “No one is more crushed about this than I am. You know I would push through if I could.”

Now Manson has shared another update, giving a little more detail on the nature of her injury, posting a photo of her vocal cords, and reassuring fans that she is okay.



“I came home from tour an absolute hot mess,” she writes. “So broken that my poor husband had to push me through Heathrow and LAX airports in a wheelchair. I also had a dose of laryngitis and a massive cold sore on my lip. Anyway the point of this whole story is: I was freaking out that I had somehow managed to damage my vocal cords on top of everything else but yesterday I was scoped and everything is as it should be.



“These are my vocal cords,” she added. “My doctor said they were beautiful.”

