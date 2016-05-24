Shirley Manson: I miss hearing from the weirdos

Shirley Manson says the most powerful entertainers in the world are female.

The Garbage vocalist says that female pop stars hold more sway now than ever, but admits she misses hearing from “the weirdos.”

Manson tells Classic Rock: “The most powerful entertainers in the world are female. But what I notice about them is all of these women are spectacular looking and they all make really accessible pop music.

“I’m not knocking that, but I miss hearing from the weirdos. I miss hearing from the girls that speak quietly and you have to lean in to hear what they say, because I’ve found the ones who require some coaxing often have the most vital perspective because they’re voyeurs, not entertainers.”

Meanwhile, Garbage have released a video for their track Empty. It’s taken from the band’s upcoming sixth album Strange Little Birds, released on June 10 via Stunvolume.

The full interview with Shirley Manson can be read in the current issue of Classic Rock magazine, available now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

Garbage Strangle Little Birds tracklist

Sometimes Empty Blackout If I Lost You Night Drive Loneliness Even Though Our Love Is Doomed Magnetized We Never Tell So We Can Stay Alive Teaching Little Fingers to Play Amends

May 24: Reims La Cartonnerie de Reims, France

May 26: Dortmund Rock Im Revier, Germany

May 27: Women Of The World Festival, Germany

May 28: Munich Rockavaria, Germany

May 30: Amsterdam The Paradiso, Netherlands

May 31: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Jun 01: Caribana Festival, Switzerland

Jun 03: Lyon Le Radiant, France

Jun 04: Festival Montereau, France

Jun 05: Grenoble La Belle Electrique, France

Jun 07: Ljubljana Center Urbane Kulture Kino Siska, Slovenia

Jun 08: Milan Fabrique, Italy

Jun 10: Nova Rock Festival, Austria

Jun 13: London Troxy, UK

Jun 14: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Jun 16: Madrid Mad Cool Festival, Spain

Jun 18: Tinley Park Wkqx Piqniq, IL

Jul 06: Milwaukee Summerfest, WI

Jul 07: Minneapolis Skyway Theatre, MN

Jul 08: Omaha SumTur Amphitheater, NE

Jul 10: Kansas City Uptown Theatre, MO

Jul 12: St Louis The Pageant, MO

Jul 13: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK

Jul 15: Indianapolis Egyptian Room, IN

Jul 16: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Jul 17: Columbus PromoWest Fest, OH

Jul 19: Knoxville The Mill & Mine, TN

Jul 20: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

Jul 22: Atlanta The Tabernacle, GA

Jul 23: Charlotte Fillmore, NC

Jul 25: Richmond The National, VA

Jul 27: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Jul 28: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Jul 30: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Jul 31: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD

Aug 03: Washington Lincoln Theater, DC

Aug 06: Rheinfelden River Nights, Switzerland

Aug 08: Lokeren Lokerse Feesten, Belgium

Aug 10: Luhmuhlen A Summers Tale, Germany

Aug 11: Riga Kubana Festival, Latvia

Aug 12: Landerneau Fetes Du Bruit, France