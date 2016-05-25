Shining, Vektor and more for Bloodstock 2016

More band’s have been confirmed for this August’s Bloodstock festival at Catton Park, Derbyshire.
Friday’s special guests on the Sophie Lancaster stage are the Norwegian blackjazz pioneers Shining. “Last time we played at Bloodstock was one of the best and most exciting shows we’ve ever done,” says vocalist Jørgen Munkeby. “We’re so much looking forward to be back at the UK’s best metal festival again!”
Playing the main stage on Saturday are the recently reformed industrialists Kill II This. Speaking about the upcoming performance, frontman, Mark Mynett says “Bloodstock is one of the finest metal festivals there is; this year’s stunning line up says it all! We are both delighted and honoured to be playing the Ronnie James Dio stage.”
The Sophie Lancaster stage has also announced more bands across the weekend. Friday will welcome Foetal Juice and Anti Clone, Saturday sees Myrath and Misanthrope take the stage, and on Sunday the mighty Vektor will be playing.
Check out the full line-up below.
Bloodstock festival has also announced a load more club nights across the UK at the following dates:
1 June: Nottingham, Bodega
2 June: Bury, Blind Tiger
4 June: Stoke-on-Trent, Bunker 13
9 June: Manchester, Rebellion Bar
18 June: Stoke-on-Trent, Bunker 13 (Rawkus)
24 June: Middlesbrough, SUMO
24 June: Reading, Face Bar
24 June: London, Elektrowerkz
24 June: Glasgow, Cathouse
24 June: Ipswich, The Cock and Pye
25 June: Birmingham, Eddie’s Rock Club
25 June: Sheffield, Corporation
30 June: Exeter, Timepiece
1 July: Leicester, Firebug
2 July: Doncaster, The Vintage Rock Bar
2 July: Brighton, Envy
2 July: Coventry, The Phoenix
2 July: Stoke-on-Trent, Bunker 13
8 July: London, Electric Ballroom
14 July: Winsford, De Bees
16 July: Birmingham, The Asylum
23 July: Burnley, Sanctuary Rock Bar
28 July: Sheffield, Leadmill
30 July: Birmingham, Eddie’s Rock Club
30 July: Sheffield, Corporation