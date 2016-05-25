Shining, Vektor and more for Bloodstock 2016

More band’s have been confirmed for this August’s Bloodstock festival at Catton Park, Derbyshire.

Friday’s special guests on the Sophie Lancaster stage are the Norwegian blackjazz pioneers Shining. “Last time we played at Bloodstock was one of the best and most exciting shows we’ve ever done,” says vocalist Jørgen Munkeby. “We’re so much looking forward to be back at the UK’s best metal festival again!”

Playing the main stage on Saturday are the recently reformed industrialists Kill II This. Speaking about the upcoming performance, frontman, Mark Mynett says “Bloodstock is one of the finest metal festivals there is; this year’s stunning line up says it all! We are both delighted and honoured to be playing the Ronnie James Dio stage.”

The Sophie Lancaster stage has also announced more bands across the weekend. Friday will welcome Foetal Juice and Anti Clone, Saturday sees Myrath and Misanthrope take the stage, and on Sunday the mighty Vektor will be playing.

Check out the full line-up below.

Bloodstock festival has also announced a load more club nights across the UK at the following dates:

1 June: Nottingham, Bodega

2 June: Bury, Blind Tiger

4 June: Stoke-on-Trent, Bunker 13

9 June: Manchester, Rebellion Bar

18 June: Stoke-on-Trent, Bunker 13 (Rawkus)

24 June: Middlesbrough, SUMO

24 June: Reading, Face Bar

24 June: London, Elektrowerkz

24 June: Glasgow, Cathouse

24 June: Ipswich, The Cock and Pye

25 June: Birmingham, Eddie’s Rock Club

25 June: Sheffield, Corporation

30 June: Exeter, Timepiece

1 July: Leicester, Firebug

2 July: Doncaster, The Vintage Rock Bar

2 July: Brighton, Envy

2 July: Coventry, The Phoenix

2 July: Stoke-on-Trent, Bunker 13

8 July: London, Electric Ballroom

14 July: Winsford, De Bees

16 July: Birmingham, The Asylum

23 July: Burnley, Sanctuary Rock Bar

28 July: Sheffield, Leadmill

30 July: Birmingham, Eddie’s Rock Club

30 July: Sheffield, Corporation

