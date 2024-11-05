"People would vomit when they saw it": Shawn 'Clown' Crahan on the worst injury he ever sustained with Slipknot

Shawn 'Clown' Crahan has revealed the worst injury he ever managed to receive with Slipknot.

In a new Q&A feature with Vulture, where the percussionist discusses everything from the band's days of defecating on stage to his "nastiest" mask, Clown reveals that he has sustained "a lot" of injuries whilst performing.

The one that affected him the most however, was the time he tore an arm muscle, leading to prolonged pain that still bothers him to this day.

"The one that’s really done me in was when I ripped my bicep in half on stage by hitting a keg with a bat", he says. "If you know anything about a bicep, it’s basically two wires, one on each side that holds the muscle in place — kind of like rubber bands that connect up by your shoulder."

The musician continues, "I ripped both those fuckers. So my bicep was actually on my forearm. Like, it just dropped down and my skin fell down with it. People would vomit when they saw it."

Expanding on his recovery process, he adds, "I had surgery, and I lost 25 percent of that arm. I’ll go to grab something on the top shelf in the fridge, think I’ve got it, and then whatever it is will just fall. It hurts. I have swelling on my right side where this dissolvable screw was. Out of all the injuries, that one really is a daily reminder."

Elsewhere, when questioned about the band's "best unreleased material", Clown expands on Slipknot's mysterious Look Outside Your Window album, which was originally recorded during the sessions for 2008’s All Hope Is Gone.

"Someone recently brought up the album Look Outside Your Window", he says. "It was a piece of art Corey Taylor, Jim Root, Sid Wilson, and myself created in 2008. We made it up the hill from the studio that we recorded All Hope Is Gone in, in Perry, Iowa.

"No one believes that it even exists, or that it’s ever going to come out. I’ve always talked very highly of it and I’ve always said that you will never hear Corey Taylor sing like this. It’s just a whole different approach in my mind. Recently, I approved all the art. I’ve also worked really hard to get it mixed and mastered."

Earlier this year, Clown said that the only reason the album hadn't been released yet is because of its "timeless" quality.

Speaking to Andy Hall, he said: “It can be released 10 years ago, 10 years from now, today, so on and so forth."

Noting how the repeated delays for releasing the project has become something of a running joke within the Slipknot camp, he continued: “I sort of put my foot down because I’m tired of hearing everybody – not the fans or yourself, but guys in the band that are on it.

“It’s been so long now that they just laugh. And I laugh too, but I do believe we’re gonna get it out this year.”

Slipknot will continue their 2024 Here Comes The Pain tour, celebrating 25 years of their debut album, on November 8 with a show in Mexico. They'll later head to Europe from December 5, before performing at a run of UK dates, including at London's 02 Arena on December 20.

Check out the 2024 dates below:

