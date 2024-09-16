“People are gone. Craig’s out. Chris is out, Joey’s out, Paul’s out. The band is different.” Slipknot’s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan admits the band aren’t as “close” now as they were 25 years ago

Slipknot percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan has said the nu metal stars aren’t as “close” as they were during their early days.

The 54-year-old, who co-founded Slipknot in 1995, confesses in the new issue of Metal Hammer that deaths and lineup changes have affected the band’s dynamic over the years. Key songwriters Paul Gray (bass) and Joey Jordison (drums) have both passed away, while turn-of-the-millennium members Chris Fehn (percussion) and Craig “133” Jones (samples/keys) have left the lineup.

“Brother, the band will never be like that again,” Crahan tells journalist Paul Brannigan when reflecting on 1999, the year Slipknot released their lauded debut album.

“I can’t tell you how close we were then: we’re not that close anymore. People are gone. Craig’s out. Chris is out, Joey’s out, Paul’s out. The band is different. But, back then, there was nine guys that wanted to be in the same place, and we made it work. And we wound up here, and here is wonderful.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Crahan gives a passionate speech about how significant Gray and Jordison were to Slipknot’s development.

“I’m doing these 25-year anniversary interviews, and not a lot of human beings are asking me about them,” he says. “You can’t talk about any of this without talking about them.”

Crahan continues: “They’re greatly missed, and every day that I go through this 25-year anniversary, I miss them more, but also appreciate, love, and just acknowledge who they were to all this. It’s very important for me to say that, because these are two gentlemen that should be talking to you, and they can’t.

“Joey and Paul… Oh my God, they wrote this shit man. Number 1 and Number 2. The path changed for us after they passed, and we had to keep going, and take a new path, but that doesn’t mean that we don’t know where we came from, or ever forget what brought us here.”

Slipknot are currently touring North America to celebrate 25 years of their debut album. The band will also play a run of shows across Europe in December.

The new issue of Hammer is a bumper celebration of Slipknot's debut, featuring interviews with band members, the musicians they've inspired, and those who witnessed their start in '90s Iowa. It also features Ozzy Osbourne, Powerwolf, Opeth, Heriot and more.

