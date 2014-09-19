Sharon Osbourne: I slashed my wrists to impress Ozzy

Ozzy Osbourne’s wife Sharon has admitted she once slashed her wrists in a “stupid” attempt to impress the Black Sabbath singer.

She attacked herself with a knife in a hotel during the early stages of the pair’s relationship – and she’s spent years claiming the permanent scars were the result of a dog bite.

Sharon said on her US TV show: “I’ve never discussed it out of embarrassment. I was 27 and I was just going out with Ozzy at the time.

“When we first got together we’d drink a lot. We had a session of partying and it’s about four in the morning. He says to me, ‘How much do you really love me?’ And I’m saying, ‘I’d do anything for you. Anything, I absolutely adore you. I’d give my life for you.’

“I’m like, ‘I’d die for you.’ I went to a room service table and there was a steak knife. I get the knife and I’m like, ‘I love you so much’ – and slash, slash, slash on my wrist.”

When emergency services arrived, Sharon told them she’d simply been behaving like a “dramatic drunk.” But officials were convinced she’d attempted suicide and forced her to go to hospital.

“They put me on lockdown,” she recalled. “Now I tell everyone I was attacked by a dog.”

Ozzy recently reflected on his own chequered past and admitted: “I was a bad father, an abusive husband, and I had an ego the size of India. It’s pointless even saying ‘sorry.’ I couldn’t say it enough times.”

Black Sabbath’s future remains unclear after guitarist Tony Iommi said they had no plans following their appearance at London’s British Summer Time festival in July. Earlier this week he said via the band’s website: “I’ve been laying low and resting after 84 shows. Ozzy and Geezer tell me they were pretty tired as well. I’ve have been in the studio writing and listening to some of my earlier ideas for songs – it’s what I do when I’m not on the road. Not sure where they’ll end up yet.”