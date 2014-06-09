Ozzy: 'Sorry' isn't enough for all my sins

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne admits he has so many regrets it would be impossible for him to say "sorry" often enough to the people he's hurt.

He says his worst sins have been the things he’s done to his two wives and six children.

And he takes full responsibility for falling off the wagon in 2012, accepting it had nothing to do with bandmate Tony Iommi being diagnosed with cancer.

Asked about his regrets, Ozzy tells the Daily Mail: “You haven’t got enough time – I have thousands of them. I spent decades of my life being an absolute idiot.

“I was a bad father, an abusive husband, and I had ego to size of India. It’s pointless even saying ‘sorry.’ I couldn’t say it enough times; all I can do is stay sober.”

Last year he apologised to wife Sharon, friends, family and his bandmates after admitting he’d spent 18 months back on drink and drugs. It was later suggested the relapse was caused by Iommi’s health battle.

But Ozzy says: “Not true. There was no reason, except that I’m an alcoholic. One day you just look outside, it’s a sunny day – and you know nothing is going to come between you and a beer.

“Then you go right down the mad slide, and you’re crawling around on the floor wishing you didn’t have to watch another sunrise.”

He’s been clean for two years, and he attributes it to daily AA meetings and the support provided by Sharon. “She tells me I’m a bloody fool and screams at me when I’m drinking – but that doesn’t stop me,” he admits.

“But she knows it’s an illness. She knows it’s part of who I am, and it’s only me who can deal with it. I don’t want to lost what I have with Sharon and the kids. No one else can cure an addict but the addict.”

Sabbath played Sweden Rock at the weekend and they’re gearing up to appear at British Summer Time in Hyde Park on July 4. Iommi recently said it could be their last-ever concert – but Ozzy is hoping the band has a future.

He said in Sweden: “If it’s goodbye, we’re ending it on a high note. I’m up for another Black Sabbath album and tour. If we can, great – if not, I’ll just carry on doing my own thing.”