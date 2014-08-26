Shadows Fall to go on hiatus

Shadows Fall will go on hiatus after completing their current touring commitments, they’ve confirmed.

The US metal band say they’ve been forced into making the move as a result of guitarist Jon Donais’ commitments with Anthrax, plus continuing financial difficulties.

Donais hasn’t been officially confirmed as Rob Caggiano’s replacement in the thrash giants, although guitarist Scott Ian told TeamRock last year: “As far as I’m concerned, Jon is the guitar player in Anthrax.”

A Shadows Fall rep says in a statement: “In addition to the upcoming European run, they’re planning a final North American tour and we’ll possibly visit a few other territories over the next year.

“There are many factors behind this difficult decision. It comes down to families, availability and finances. Two members have young children – plain and simple, they want to be with their families to watch their kids grow.”

The band add: “We don’t hate each other, we’re not bitter; we, in fact, still have a really great time together. But the ride has slowed down, and it’s time for the next chapters in our lives, whatever that may be.

“Touring full-time in a band has never been more difficult financially. When you have to ensure the future comfort of your family, difficult decisions have to be made. Another reason is the fact that our lead guitarist is now in Anthrax, which makes it hard for us to do any extensive touring.

“You still may see us at a festival or two over the next few years – If they ask, we will come!”

Shadows Fall will tour with Felipe Roa in place of Jonais, while original bassist Paul Romanko will return after taking time out to raise his son. They play three UK dates next month as part of their European tour:

Sep 02: Bridgend Hobos

Sep 03: Derby Hairy Dog

Sep 04: London Underworld