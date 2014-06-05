Sezter starts Rockabilly Riot

Brian Sezter has confirmed the release of solo album Rockabilly Riot: All Original – and he says it's the closes thing he's ever done to the Stray Cats.

He also makes the cheeky claim: “The only way you could make a better rockabilly record is if you get Elvis to sing.”

The 12-track title features bassist Mark Winchester, pianist Kevin McKendree and drummer Noah Levy. It was recorded and produced in Nashville by Peter Collins.

Setzer says: “It sounds to me a little bit like the first Stray Cats record. It’s rockabilly songs – it’s not just blues songs in the rockabilly style. People like to call it ‘neo-billy,’ which is an invented word somebody came up with. But if that’s the word they want to use, I’d like to go with that, because it sounds to me like very modern and fresh-sounding rockabilly.”

The American adds of Collins’ conribution: “It’s funny how English people seem to have more sensibility about what rockabilly, even though it was invented in the South. They seem to know what it should sound like. Peter knows what it should sound like.”

The follow-up to 2011’s Setzer Goes Instru-Mental will be released on August 11 via Surfdog Records.

Tracklist