Sex Pistols' John Lydon unmasked as The Jester on The Masked Singer

On Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer (November 10), the identity behind The Jester was finally revealed. To the surprise of the contest's judges, who guessed that the clownish character might have been either Roger Daltrey, Sammy Hagar, Joe Elliott, Dee Snider or Alice Cooper, the man behind the mask actually turned out to be The Sex Pistols' John Lydon – otherwise known by his stage name, Johnny Rotton.

Each week, one contestant is eliminated from the show, and before they bow out, they're unmasked. Before Lydon's reveal, he performed Alice Cooper's 1972 classic anthem School's Out – which is probably why the judges assumed The Jester might have in fact been the legendary shock rocker.

In an interview with Billboard, Lydon explained that reason he signed up for the show was to cheer up his wife. "Someone contacted my manager and we discussed it and I thought it would be really good because it meant my lovely wife, who is suffering from Alzheimer’s, might get a great sense of fun out of it if she managed to guess who it was,” he said. “We’ve lived together for 47 years, Nora and I, so she must have some clues as to who I am and what I can get up to.”

On the show, he offered the wise words, "We've only got one life, and you must explore all the possibilities and be limited by no one for no reason".

Watch the unmasking and performance of School's Out below: