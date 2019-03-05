Seven more bands have been added to the 2019 Bloodstock bill

Organisers of Bloodstock Open Air have revealed the names of seven more artists who’ll play at this year’s festival.

The UK event will take place at Catton Park, Derbyshire, on August 8-11, with Sabaton, Scorpions and Parkway Drive previously confirmed as headliners.

Today it’s been announced that they’ll be joined by Aborted, Skeletal Remains, The Lazys, 3 Headed Snake, Boss Keloid, Dust Bolt and Red Method.

Aborted will play on the Ronnie James Dio main stage on Sunday, with the Belgian outfit saying: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to lay waste to thee in the most offensive of manners this coming summer. Prepare my friends, the blastbeat is coming!”

Skeletal Remains, 3 Headed Snake, Dust Bolt and Red Method will all play on the Sophie Lancaster Stage on the Saturday, while Boss Keloid and The Lazys land Sophie Stage slots on the Sunday.

The Big Green Coach will once again be on hand to transport fans to and from the festival site – and further pick-up points have also been announced today.

Visit the official website for a full list.

Other artists previously announced for the weekend include Anthrax, Soulfly, Dimmu Borgir, Children Of Bodom, Tesseract, Dee Snider, Queensryche, Cradle Of Filth, Code Orange, Cancer Bats and Raging Speedhorn.

Tickets are available from the official Bloodstock website.