Senses Fail reveal new drummer

Poison The Well's Hornbrook on board

Senses Fail have snapped up Poison The Well drummer Chris Hornbrook to replace the departed Dan Trapp.

Trapp – who was a founding member of Senses Fail – quit the band in May, saying he wanted to pursue other musical interests.

Frontman Buddy Nielsen – now the band’s only remaining founding member – says he wishes Trapp all the best and can’t wait to get started with Hornbrook who will be behind the kit on the upcoming 120 anniversary US tour.

He says: “We are very, very stoked to announce that Chris Hornbrook will be jumping behind the drums and lending his talents to Senses Fail. We couldn’t be more pleased to have such a wonderful drummer replace our very dear and close friend Dan.”

Senses Fail’s most recent album Renacer was released in 2013.

